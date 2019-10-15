Police arrested a Weaver man early Sunday morning after, they said, he broke into an Anniston home while armed and was held at gunpoint by the home’s owner.
Anniston police charged Brian Scott Young, 37, with first-degree burglary.
Anniston Police Sgt. Kyle Price said a 50-year-old man was working behind his house in the 5400 block of Rogers Avenue around 4 a.m. when he heard a loud bang at his house.
Price said the man, who had a gun, found that the house’s back door had been forced open and then found Young inside, holding a lead pipe.
According to Price, the man held Young at gunpoint until police arrived. Young was arrested at the scene around 4:30 a.m.
Police booked Young into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond to be set.
Because Young had a weapon, Price said, he is charged with a Class A felony. If convicted, Young could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine according to state law.