Anniston police charged a man Sunday after, they said, he choked a teenager that night.
Police charged Skayia Bayaita Parker, 37, of Anniston with domestic violence by strangulation.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Parker and an 18-year-old woman were at a home in the 300 block of Elm Street around 9 p.m. when the two got into an argument and he started choking her. Sparks said police arrested Parker at the scene.
Parker was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond to be set. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.