Police: Anniston man choked girlfriend

Anniston police were investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend last weekend.
Lt. Chris Sparks said the couple was at a home in the 2800 block of McClellan Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Friday when they got into an argument.
Sparks said the man hit her and choked her before leaving. According to Sparks, the woman did not need to go to a hospital.
Sparks said Tuesday police had identified the man, but had made no arrests.
If arrested, the man could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
Under state law, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.