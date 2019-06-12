An Anniston man was charged Saturday after he allegedly attacked a woman with a screwdriver that morning.
Paul Anthony Christopher, 33, was charged by Anniston police with second-degree domestic violence.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Christopher and a 28-year-old woman got into an argument around 10 a.m. at a home in the first block of Railroad Avenue when Christopher grabbed a black-and-yellow flathead screwdriver and started attacking her with it.
Sparks said the victim had a cut on her leg and on her knee, and was taken to Regional Medical Center. The victim is expected to fully recover from her injuries.
Christopher was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond Tuesday, according to court documents.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Christopher was not immediately successful.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can be penalized by up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.