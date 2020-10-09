Piedmont woman indicted in sex abuse case

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Piedmont woman recently after she allegedly allowed two men to sexually abuse a victim for nearly five years.
The grand jury indicted the 33-year-old woman on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse during its August session.
The indictments allege that she aided and abetted two men in their sexual abuse of a victim between June 2013 and April 2018.
Both men were also recently indicted, each with one count of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit initially charged the woman in October 2019.
She was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500 and was released on bond the day of her arrest. Her arraignment is set for Oct. 29.
The woman’s defense attorney, Will Broome, declined Friday to comment on her case.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.