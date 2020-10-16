Piedmont man waives preliminary hearing in domestic violence case

A Piedmont man on Thursday opted to send two charges to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
Jody Gene McIntyre, 26, waived his preliminary hearing that afternoon. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged McIntyre with second-degree domestic violence and first-degree unlawful imprisonment on Sept. 28.
According to McInyre’s arrest warrants, he threatened to kill a woman and injured her with a flashlight and a wrench on Sept. 25.
McIntyre was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday, with bond set at $18,000.
An attempt Friday to reach McIntyre’s attorney, Chad Lewis, was not immediately successful.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.