You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Piedmont man waives preliminary hearing in domestic violence case

A Piedmont man on Thursday opted to send two charges to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.

Jody Gene McIntyre, 26, waived his preliminary hearing that afternoon. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged McIntyre with second-degree domestic violence and first-degree unlawful imprisonment on Sept. 28. 

According to McInyre’s arrest warrants, he threatened to kill a woman and injured her with a flashlight and a wrench on Sept. 25.

McIntyre was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday, with bond set at $18,000.

An attempt Friday to reach McIntyre’s attorney, Chad Lewis, was not immediately successful.

Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.

 

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...