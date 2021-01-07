Piedmont man indicted with shooting man, firing at city councilman

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Piedmont man recently after he allegedly shot at a local official and shot another man in June.
The grand jury indicted Elbert Brent Griffin, 47, during its December session on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star in June that Griffin and then-Piedmont City Councilman Ben Keller had gotten into an argument the night before about an outstanding debt.
Around noon on June 11, Wade said, Keller and another man drove to Griffin’s home near Anniston Avenue and Calhoun Street in Piedmont to ask Griffin when he planned to pay the money back.
Wade said Griffin came out of the house and ordered the men to leave. When they refused, he said, Griffin shot into the truck they were sitting in, striking Keller’s companion in the shoulder.
Keller drove to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, where the two men met with authorities. Griffin was arrested the next day, and was released shortly afterwards on a $30,000 bond.
An attempt late Thursday afternoon to reach Griffin’s attorney for additional comment was not immediately successful.
First-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle are both, Class B felonies, each punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.