Piedmont man charged with trafficking marijuana

Authorities charged a Piedmont man last week after he was found with numerous drugs at an address in the city.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Steven Curtis Delevie, 28, on May 6 with trafficking marijuana and two drug-related misdemeanors.
According to court documents, Delevie was found May 6 with more than 2.2 pounds of marijuana, prescription drugs and a plastic bag with drug residue on it at an address in the 400 block of Eubanks Avenue.
An attempt to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
Delevie was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $33,500. He was released on bond May 7 and is set to appear in court on June 4 for a preliminary hearing.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, Delevie could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.