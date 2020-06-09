Piedmont man charged with three counts of shooting into occupied vehicle

Deputies charged a Piedmont man last week after he allegedly fired into a vehicle with someone inside.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Dawson Wade Beal, 19, on June 1 with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
According to court documents, Beal fired at three people who were inside a vehicle on May 31. Court documents do not make it clear whether the three victims were in the same vehicle or different ones.
Attempts to reach deputies for more details on the incident were unsuccessful.
Beal was booked into jail with bond set at $45,000. As of Tuesday, Beal was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His next court date is set for June 29.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.