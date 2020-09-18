You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Piedmont man charged with strangling woman

A Piedmont man was in jail Friday after he allegedly assaulted a woman that day.

Piedmont police charged Shawn Donta Daniels, 35, with domestic violence by strangulation.

According to Daniels’ arrest warrant, he choked a woman whom he knew. 

An attempt Friday to reach police for additional comment was unsuccessful.

Daniels was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1.

Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of two decades and up to a $30,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...