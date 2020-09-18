Piedmont man charged with strangling woman

A Piedmont man was in jail Friday after he allegedly assaulted a woman that day.
Piedmont police charged Shawn Donta Daniels, 35, with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to Daniels’ arrest warrant, he choked a woman whom he knew.
An attempt Friday to reach police for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Daniels was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of two decades and up to a $30,000 fine.