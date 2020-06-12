Piedmont man charged with shooting man, truck after argument with city councilman

A Piedmont man remained in jail Friday after he allegedly attacked a man and shot into a truck with a Piedmont City Council member inside the day before.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Elbert Brent Griffin, 47, on Thursday with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said councilman Ben Keller and Griffin had argued the night before about an outstanding debt.
The next day around 12:15 p.m., Wade said, Keller and another man drove to Griffin’s home, near Anniston Avenue and Calhoun Street in Piedmont, to ask when he planned to pay the money back.
Wade said Griffin walked out of the house with a hand behind his back and ordered the men to leave. When Keller refused, Wade said, Griffin shot into his truck, striking his companion in the shoulder before Keller drove away.
Wade said deputies met Keller and the other man at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Deputies arrested Griffin around 6 p.m. on West Ladiga Street in Piedmont.
Attempts Friday to reach Keller for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Griffin was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. Griffin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.
First-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle are both Class B felonies, which can each result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.