Piedmont man charged with shooting into home

Authorities charged a Piedmont man last week after he reportedly shot into a home in May.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jason Lee McElroy, 26, on Aug. 14 with shooting into an occupied building.
McElroy’s arrest warrant stated he shot into a man’s home, while the man was inside, on May 31.
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
McElroy was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Thursday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 24.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.