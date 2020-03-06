Piedmont man charged with rape, incest

A Piedmont man remained in jail Friday after he allegedly raped a relative last year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the man, 42, on Wednesday with first-degree rape and incest. According to court documents, the man reportedly raped a female relative on June 1.
Attempts Friday to reach the unit for more information was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $75,000. He is set to appear in court April 2 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.