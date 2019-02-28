A Piedmont man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly dealt meth in June.
David Keith Barksdale II, 30, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to his arrest warrant, Barksdale did “sell, furnish, give away, manufacture, deliver or distribute” meth June 27 from an address on U.S. 431 in Alexandria.
An attempt to contact the major crimes unit on Thursday for more details about Barksdale’s arrest was unsuccessful.
Barksdale was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can carry a maximum prison sentence of two decades and $30,000 after conviction, according to state law.