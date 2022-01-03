Piedmont man charged with drug possession

Three separate bonds totaling $9,500 has been leveled against a man arrested in Piedmont last week.
Spencer Lerone Dudley, 34, was officially charged Dec. 31 with possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in cannabis.
His Calhoun County Jail booking record also shows “multiple additional charges.”
Piedmont Police Department raided a home and found 40 pounds of marijuana, firearms, and oth…
Dudley was arrested at a Piedmont residence Dec. 30 by Piedmont police officers and members of the Calhoun County SWAT Team.
During the raid, law enforcement officers found more than 40 pounds of marijuana and firearms.
Dudley remains in custody at the Calhoun County Jail as of Monday.