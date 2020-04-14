Piedmont man charged with choking woman

A Piedmont man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly attacked a woman last weekend.
Piedmont police charged Marcus Lerone Garrett, 45, on Saturday with domestic violence by strangulation and interference with a domestic violence call.
Police Chief Freddie Norton said Garrett and a woman were at a home in the 600 block of Piedmont Cutoff Road around 8 p.m. Friday when the two got into an argument about social media.
Norton said Garrett told the woman to leave and she refused before he grabbed her by the neck and put his hand over her mouth.
When the woman tried to call 911, Norton said, Garrett grabbed her phone and disconnected the call.
Garrett was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $16,500. He is set to appear in court May 11 for a preliminary hearing.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.