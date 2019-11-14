Piedmont police charged a man Thursday after he allegedly attacked a woman several days prior.
Police charged Donald Gaines Bramlett, 58, of Piedmont with second-degree assault.
According to Bramlett’s arrest warrant, he injured a woman Monday with a slap jack, an elongated weapon covered in leather. Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton identified the woman as a relative of Bramlett’s.
Norton, who was out of the office when a reporter called, said he did not have immediate access to additional details in the case.
Bramlett was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond set at $7,500. Bramlett is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.