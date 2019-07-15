Piedmont City Councilman Ben Keller is facing a court hearing later this month after allegedly pointing a gun at a man and threatening to kill him.
According to a warrant issued for Keller’s arrest on a charge of menacing, the councilman allegedly pointed a handgun at a Piedmont resident and threatened his life on July 1.
The man signed a warrant on July 2, and Keller was booked into Calhoun County Jail on July 3.
In the complaint, the alleged victim claims Keller said, “I will kill you. I don’t care whose property we are on, let’s fight. I will give someone an eight ball and have you killed,” while pointing the gun at him.
In an interview after the Piedmont City Council meeting Tuesday night, Keller denied making threats and said he does not even own a gun.
“None of it is true. Everyone in Piedmont knows it’s not true,” Keller said. “I don’t even have a gun. I haven’t had a gun since I got out of the service.”
Keller, who said he will represent himself in a court hearing July 30, claims the alleged victim is targeting him because of his position on the council.
“All of that is a lie, and I’m going to prove that,” Keller said. “He’s just doing this because I’m a city councilman. I don’t have a reason to pull a gun on him. I could hit him with my fist if I wanted to, he ain’t going to fight nobody.”
Keller posted a $1,500 bond and was released from Calhoun County Jail the day of his arrest, according to state court records.
Menacing, according to state law, is committed when a person “intentionally places or attempts to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury.” Menacing is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $3,000 fine.
Keller was previously arrested and charged with misdemeanor harassment in January 2016 and convicted in April of the same year over an allegation he groped a woman in a convenience store parking lot. He was acquitted after a July 2017 appeal of the case in which he represented himself.
In August 2018, Keller was convicted in district court on a charge of criminal mischief over an accusation he damaged a woman’s fence. Court records indicate he waived his right to an attorney in that case and was sentenced to probation. Keller later appealed his conviction, and the appeal was set to be heard in circuit court in February; there are no further entries in the file to indicate whether the appeal went forward.
Keller, 67, is currently serving his second term on the City Council. He was first elected in 2012.