Piedmont City Councilman Ben Keller is facing a court hearing later this month after allegedly pointing a gun at a man and threatening to kill him.
According to a warrant issued for Keller’s arrest on a charge of menacing, the councilman allegedly pointed a handgun at a Piedmont resident and threatened his life on July 1.
The man signed a warrant on July 2, and Keller was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on July 3.
In the complaint, the alleged victim claims Keller said, “I will kill you. I don’t care whose property we are on, let’s fight. I will give someone an eight ball and have you killed,” while pointing the gun at him.
Attempts Monday to reach Keller and the victim were not successful.
Keller posted a $1,500 bond and was released from the Calhoun County Jail the day of his arrest, according to state court records.
Menacing, according to state law, is committed when a person “intentionally places or attempts to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury.” Menacing is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $3,000 fine.
Keller was previously arrested and charged with misdemeanor harassment in January 2016 and convicted in April of the same year over an allegation he groped a woman in a convenience store parking lot. He was acquitted after a July 2017 appeal of the case in which he represented himself.
In August 2018, Keller was convicted in district court on a charge of criminal mischief over an accusation he damaged a woman’s fence. Court records indicate he waived his right to an attorney in that case and was sentenced to probation. Keller later appealed his conviction, and the appeal was set to be heard in circuit court in February; there are no further entries in the file to indicate whether the appeal went forward.
Keller, 67, is currently serving his second term on the City Council. He was first elected in 2012.