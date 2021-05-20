Pennsylvania fugitive wanted on sex charges arrested in Oxford

An Anniston man remained in jail Thursday after he allegedly fled from out-of-state sex charges involving a child.
Oxford police arrested the man, 42, on Monday on a fugitive from justice charge.
According to court documents, the man fled from Adams County, Penn. after authorities there charged him with the rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child younger than 13 and indecent assault of a child younger than 13.
Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens said the man was caught shoplifting at Walmart, and arrested on the fugitive charge after authorities checked his background.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with no bond set. His next court date is set for June 14.