 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Pell City man charged in Ragland shooting deaths

Suspect is also being detained in connection with Birmingham homicides

Watson
Courtesy of St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

A Pell City man has been charged in connection with the death of two people in Ragland Monday night, and “is being detained,” according to a press release, in connection with two shooting deaths in Birmingham earlier in the night.

Daniel P. Watson, 28, of Pell City, has been arrested and charged with capital murder, and an additional count of murder with a gun. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.