Oxford woman indicted on murder charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Oxford woman earlier this month after she allegedly shot and killed a man last year.
The grand jury indicted Teenya Dashawn Heard, 42, during its April session with murder.
According to her indictment, Heard fatally shot 49-year-old Maurice Sebastian Bryant on July 24, 2020.
Oxford police arrested Heard shortly after the shooting.
According to police, Heard and Bryant had gotten into an argument that night at a party in Anniston when Heard left and Bryant followed her home.
When Bryant’s car pulled up to her home in the 3300 block of U.S. 78 West, police said, Heard shot him once through the windshield of his car.
Heard was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $100,000. She was released on bond the day after her arrest. Her arraignment is scheduled for May 6.
Heard’s attorney, David Simpson, said he did not have immediate access to the details of Heard’s case and needed to review them before commenting.