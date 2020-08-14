Oxford police: two dead in domestic violence-related incident

Oxford police were investigating two deaths related to domestic violence in Oxford’s Sherwood Forest subdivision Friday afternoon.
Police Chief Bill Partridge posted to his social media accounts at 1:21 p.m. that Oxford Police Department investigators and the department’s forensic crime lab were on-scene at a home in the Sherwood Forest subdivision, just northwest of the intersection of Friendship Road and Leon Smith Parkway.
“Investigators and crime lab are currently working two deaths that are domestic violence related in Sherwood Forest,” Partridge wrote.
Partridge confirmed by text message a few minutes later that there was no danger to the neighborhood and no road closures.
Identities of the deceased will be withheld until family has been notified, Partridge noted.
This story will be updated.