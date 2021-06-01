Oxford man indicted on manslaughter charge from October wreck

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a young Oxford man last month after he allegedly recklessly killed a woman and injured two children last year.
The grand jury indicted Alex Rodriguez Solis, 20, on one count of manslaughter and two counts of third-degree assault.
According to court documents, Solis was speeding on Oct. 18 when his car collided with another car, killing Savanna Carson Lynch and injuring two passengers.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told The Star in October that Lynch, 25, was driving South on U.S. 431, near the Wellington Post Office, when another driver hit her from behind, causing her car to flip and eject her. She was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.
The two other passengers, who were children, were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.
An attempt Tuesday morning to reach prosecutors for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Solis was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $42,000. As of Tuesday, Solis was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His arraignment is scheduled for July 8.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony. If convicted, Solis could be sentenced to two decades in prison and owe up to a $30,000 fine.