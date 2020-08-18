Oxford man dead after Sunday shooting in Anniston

Anniston police were investigating Tuesday the death of an Oxford man the day before, who had been shot over the weekend outside a bar in downtown Anniston.
Sgt. Randy Grier said police found 28-year-old Anton M. Johnson around 12:45 a.m. Sunday lying on the sidewalk at the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street in Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Grier said police believe Johnson was headed to a nearby bar, Shindigs, located in the building that used to house the Smoking Moose.
According to a news release from Anniston police, Johnson was taken to Regional Medical Center and later taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he died Monday.
As of Tuesday, Grier said, police had yet to make any arrests in Johnson’s death.
“They’ve got a ton of leads they’re running down,” Grier said.
Police urged anyone with information on Johnson’s death to contact them at 256-240-4000 or 256-238-1800.