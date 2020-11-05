Oxford man charged with trafficking marijuana

An Oxford man remained in jail Thursday after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs earlier this week.
Authorities charged Jose Luis Zuniga, 26, on Wednesday with trafficking marijuana.
According to Zuniga’s arrest warrant, he was caught with more than 2.2 pounds of marijuana at an address on Airport Road in Oxford.
Attempts Thursday to reach authorities for more information were unsuccessful.
Zuniga was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $300,000. He is set to appear in court Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, Zuniga could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.