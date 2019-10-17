An Oxford man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly made a threat via social media against an Anniston city councilman last week.
Danny Bryan Floyd, 49, was charged with harassing communications after the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to Floyd’s arrest warrant, he threatened Anniston city councilman Ben Little on Oct. 10 through Facebook.
The threat was made the day a Jefferson County jury found Little guilty of two misdemeanor ethics charges.
“Someone needs to put a well-placed round behind his ear,” Floyd wrote in a comment on a Facebook post concerning Little’s conviction. “So glad I live in Oxford.”
Cherokee County Deputy District Attorney Scott Lloyd, who prosecuted Little, replied to the comment, describing Floyd’s comment as “dangerous” and telling Floyd he had reported the comment.
“Awww. Such a little snowflake,” Floyd replied. “Go tell teacher.”
Little said Thursday he was glad to know that Floyd had been arrested and booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $500, but believed that Floyd should have received a more severe charge. Little said he also felt that Floyd’s bond was too low.
“It’s not funny. It’s not freedom of speech,” Little said. “That’s like crying ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.”
Little said he was concerned when he first read Floyd’s comments, noting that Floyd continued to argue with Lloyd after Lloyd warned him.
“That means he didn’t care,” Little said.
Hopefully, Little said, Floyd’s arrest will send a message to the community: There is no right time or place to make threats.
District Attorney Brian McVeigh told The Star last week he was notified of the threat by a prosecutor in a neighboring county and began an investigation.
An attempt Wednesday to reach district attorney’s office investigator Alex Ference for more information on Floyd’s arrest was not immediately successful.
On Thursday, Floyd was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Harassing communications is a Class C misdemeanor, which can result in up to three months in the county jail and up to a $500 fine upon conviction, according to state law.
Floyd has since deleted his Facebook profile. Attempts to reach Floyd on Wednesday were also unsuccessful.