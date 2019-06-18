An Oxford man was charged earlier this month after he allegedly shot into a woman’s car June 2.
Travis Jerome Dunn Jr., 27, was charged June 6 by Oxford police with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Capt. L.G. Owens said the victim told police she had given a friend a ride to see Dunn, her boyfriend, at North Star Apartments and was waiting in her car around 5:30 p.m. while the two argued in the parking lot.
Dunn, who also filed a police report, claimed his girlfriend started hitting him and cursing at him over some text messages before pointing a stun gun at him.
After Dunn told her to leave, he alleged, his girlfriend pointed a pistol at him and backed into his motorcycle, knocking it over.
According to Owens, Dunn’s girlfriend told police she had the stun gun and a knife inside the car in case Dunn tried to hurt her.
The victim told police Dunn shot into her car with a rifle as they left. Owens said Dunn later confessed to the shooting.
Owens said Dunn turned himself in at Oxford’s police station with a bail bondsman present. Owens was released on a $15,000 bond less than an hour later, according to Owens. Dunn is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 11 for a preliminary hearing.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in prison after conviction, according to state law.