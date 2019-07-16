An Oxford man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly sexually abused an underage victim nearly five years ago.
Oxford police charged the 37-year-old man July 3 with first-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents allege the man subjected the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion throughout 2014.
According to Capt. L.G. Owens, the man was an acquaintance of the victim’s family. Owens said police were notified of the abuse in May after the victim told her parents, who spoke to the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 29 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines if convicted, according to state law.