Authorities charged an Oxford man Tuesday after, they said, he sexually abused his daughter for years.
The 40-year-old man was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
Calhoun Cleburne Major Crimes Unit Investigator Jay Harrington said the man raped and sexually abused his daughter between October 2009 and October 2014. During part of that time, Harrington said, the victim was younger than 12.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $150,000. The man was released Wednesday on bond, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 for a preliminary hearing.
According to Harrington, much of the abuse happened in homes and cars in Oxford and Hobson City.
Harrington said the victim reported the abuse to Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies Sunday after she discovered he had abused other relatives.
Harrington said the case is still under investigation by the major crimes unit and Oxford police.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the person is exonerated. In this case, naming the accused also risks identifying the victim. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are Class A felonies. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Sexual abuse of a child under 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades and a maximum fine of $30,000.