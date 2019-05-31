An Oxford man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly had relations with an underage girl between November and May.
The 22-year-old man was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
Court documents allege the man had “deviate sexual intercourse” with a girl younger than 16 between Nov. 20 and May 5.
An attempt to contact the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office on Friday for additional details was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday, with bond set at $30,000. His bond on a previous marijuana possession charge was also revoked.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of sex crimes.
Second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy are both Class B felonies, which can result in as much as 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.