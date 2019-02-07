An Oxford man was charged with numerous felonies Friday after he allegedly assaulted a victim in January.
Oxford police arrested the man, 26, Friday and charged him with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and domestic violence by strangulation.
According to Capt. L.G. Owens, the man broke into the victim’s Oxford home around 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. When the man found the victim in her bedroom, Owens said, he struck, choked and raped her.
Owens said the victim sought medical attention before contacting police.
The man was booked into jail with bonds set at $150,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.
First-degree rape and first-degree burglary are Class A felonies. The man could face life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if he is convicted, according to state law.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and up to $30,000 in fines.