Oxford man charged with punching woman

Police charged an Oxford man Friday after he allegedly hit and injured a woman that day.
Oxford police charged Shannon Lee Ingram, 53, with second-degree domestic violence. According to his arrest warrant, Ingram injured the woman by punching her in the face.
Police Capt. L.G. Owens said the incident was reported to have happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment on Sterling Pointe Lane.
Owens said the woman called police and told them about the assault. After police arrived, Owens said, they arrested Ingram at the scene.
Ingram was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Tuesday, Ingram was not listed as an inmate on the jail’s online roster. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.