An Oxford man was charged Monday afternoon with fatally shooting a Jacksonville man at a Taco Bell in Anniston on Sunday.
Alvaro Alvarez, 24, of Oxford, was charged with murder by Anniston police.
Police told The Star on Monday that they were called at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the Taco Bell in the 2100 block of Quintard Avenue.
When officers arrived, police said, they found 23-year-old Courtney Horton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities said Horton was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before 5 a.m.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Tuesday police identified Alvarez through interviews with witnesses and evidence taken from the scene.
On Monday afternoon, Price said, police asked Alvarez to come to the police station to give officers more information about the shooting.
Price said Alvarez was arrested at around 4 p.m. at the station. Price said police will release more information about the shooting later.
Alvarez was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, with bond to be set.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Alvarez could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.