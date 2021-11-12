Oxford man charged with murder in Anniston man’s death

An Oxford man has been charged with murder in connection with the death Monday night of Christian M. Nobles, 30, of Anniston.
Brancen Champion, 19, was arrested Wednesday after surrendering voluntarily to Ohatchee police.
Nobles was shot and killed Monday approximately 10 p.m. at the 500 block of East 6th Street, according to the press report.
Anniston Police Investigators worked closely with the Ohatchee Police Department to secure the suspect. Champion was taken into custody approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday following his surrender, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles.
Bowles said Champion’s family had learned that authorities were on the lookout for Champion and took him to the Ohatchee police headquarters.
“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges for other people involved could be the next development,” Bowles said. “It is important to me that I let people know that everyone involved in this crime are acquainted with each other.”
Champion was booked into Calhoun County Jail on charge of murder, according to a press release.
Champion’s bond is set at $45,000.