An Oxford man was charged Thursday after he allegedly dealt heroin in July.
Darrell Courtney Evans, 31, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit.
Evans’ arrest warrant alleges that he did “furnish, give away, manufacture, deliver or distribute,” heroin July 24 from his address on Hillyer Robinson Parkway.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said he did not have immediate access to case files Wednesday and was unable to provide more details about Evans’ arrest.
Evans remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $15,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. April 11.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.