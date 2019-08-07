Oxford and Anniston police announced Wednesday the beginning of an official partnership with federal agencies and prosecutors intended to reduce the number of violent crimes in both cities.
Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said the partnership was not the start of a relationship, but a way to strengthen ties between local and federal authorities that have been in place for nearly two years.
“More gas, no brakes,” Denham said. “We’re going to be doing exactly what we’ve been doing, but we’re going to do it faster and do a lot more of it.”
U.S. Attorney Jay Town, who presides over the state’s northern district, said the Oxford and Anniston police departments were previously selected by the U.S. Department of Justice to participate in the National Public Safety Partnership. Town said the partnership focuses primarily on violent and drug-related crimes, which are often interconnected.
Denham said the federal cases typically begin with a local agency. The three-year partnership, Denham said, will open the lines of communication between local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors and federal authorities, meaning certain crimes will be prosecuted faster at a federal level.
Denham said the increase in federal prosecution has helped alleviate overcrowding issues, which often lead to the early release of violent criminals, in local jails and state prisons.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the amount of cases from the county prosecuted on a federal level, especially those that have involved firearms, has increased dramatically over the two years.
In Oxford, police Chief Bill Partridge said crime rates have declined steadily over the past five years, partially due to federal involvement.
Town said he expects the work of these agencies will keep local and federal prosecutors busy while violent offenders are prosecuted at a federal level and receive harsher penalties for their crimes.
“If we’re going to remove them from the neighborhood because they are our worst offender, because they’re an alpha criminal, they’re going to find themselves where they’re going to have the most punishment,” Town said. “Real punishment where they’re going to serve 85 percent of the time. That’s going to take a lot of investigation, resources and collaboration.”
According to Town, Anniston and Oxford police were chosen because of the collaboration that already existed between them and federal agents.
“We’re not guaranteed to be successful, but we’ve been set up for success here better than maybe anywhere in the country,” Town said.
The Anniston-Oxford area is one of nine areas around the country selected in 2019, including Baltimore and Baton Rouge. Town said the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, which heads the partnership program, sees different issues with urban and rural areas, but is dedicated to helping both equally.
“We also have to prove at the Department of Justice that we can help smaller communities, more rural communities, communities where there’s not a million-person-plus population,” Town said. “I think this is a great example of how BJA has chosen to come to Anniston and Oxford so we can sort of prove that we don’t just care about our population centers, we care about everywhere.”