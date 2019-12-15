Owners, city leaders grapple with aftermath of night-spot shootings

Last weekend saw three separate early-morning shootings in and around bars in Anniston, Jacksonville and Lincoln, leaving one dead, seven injured, and heightened safety concerns.
The Lincoln shooting, which occurred Saturday morning at Sandbar and Grill, left Kennon DeQuaries Curry, 30, dead, while a Saturday shooting outside Brother’s Bar in Jacksonville left three men injured and a shootout at Anniston’s Smoking Moose injured four. Law enforcement officials have said that all injured parties are expected to recover.
In the meantime, questions about public safety have reached the ears of city officials.
Jacksonville’s City Council voted Monday to schedule a public hearing, set for the next council meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, to discuss the possible revocation of the business license of Brother’s owner Shedrick Ridley.
The role of municipalities
“I’ve had some people contact me with some concerns about it,” Jacksonville City Councilman Coty Galloway said when asked Friday about the shooting and plans for the hearing. “When you have three people injured in a shooting, you have to look into it. We’re in the business of keeping Jacksonville safe and its people safe.”
Galloway said the shooting was an unfamiliar problem for the council.
“This is something new,” he said. “It’s not something we’ve had to really deal with while I’ve been on the council anyway. It’s not picking on the type of business or anything like that. The biggest thing is keeping Jacksonville safe. That’s our priority.”
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said Wednesday that his city is planning no action against Sandbar over the incident. During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, no mention of the shooting was made by Watson or police Chief Darren Britton.
According to Watson, this is the first time he has ever been made aware of anything happening at the restaurant. “This is being treated as a first strike,” he said.
Watson added that if any further incidents were to occur, the city would keep all options under consideration, but that at this time, they are just monitoring the situation.
Venue responsibilities
Jessica Pritchard, owner of the Lincoln restaurant and bar, was not present on the night of the shooting, but feels her staff did everything they could to avoid the incident.
“I believe there is nothing more we could have done to keep this from happening,” she said.
Pritchard said she has a strict policy when it comes to fights in her establishment. If a fight breaks out, both parties are separated and escorted out at different times, so they are kept apart but still forced to leave. If a person is involved in more than one fight, they are not allowed back into the Sandbar.
Pritchard said this policy was followed on the morning of the shooting, but that the victim forced his way outside before the other person involved in the fight had left the area.
Pritchard said this is the first time in the eight years she has owned Sandbar that anything like this has happened. She notes that she has not even had any noteworthy occurrences in the last six years. She said she considers her customers her family. “My first concern is to keep my customers safe.”
Attempts to reach Ridley about the scheduled hearing in Jacksonville and owners of the Smoking Moose for this story have been unsuccessful. Ridley did respond to a reporter on Saturday following the shooting, writing in an email that management is looking into increasing security in the future.
Policies like Pritchard’s are vital in keeping violence contained, if not prevented, according to Manny Marquez, the vice president of Nightlife Security Consultants, a San Diego company that provides security training and resources for bar management and security.
“These sorts of situations are hard to predict or prevent,” he said. “The responsibility of the venue is to know how to evacuate and help move people to a safer space.”
Marquez said owners should develop these plans before something happens.
“Unfortunately, in this industry, it’s very reactive. It’s not until something happens that they start thinking about these issues. If you don’t have a gameplan in place, it’s chaos, and everybody panics. It’s all about preparedness, training and having a process in place.”
Daniel Mayes covers Jacksonville for The Anniston Star. Taylor Mitchell covers Lincoln for The Daily Home.