Anniston police this morning were investigating a shooting on Moore Avenue that left one man dead and another injured.
Capt. Curtis McCants said police were called around 5:30 a.m. about two men who had been taken to Regional Medical Center after an apparent shooting.
Sgt. Kyle Price identified the victim as 29-year-old Tavosiea Thomas of Anniston.
According to McCants, two men got into an altercation outside the door of an apartment before the fight moved towards the sidewalk. McCants said Thomas was found near a trash bin on the side of the apartment, alive but wounded from a gunshot; the second man, who also had been shot, was found near the sidewalk.
According to Price, both men were taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment. Price said Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital, but he didn’t know when. Price said the second man, who remained in the hospital Wednesday morning, could face charges.
Around 9:30 a.m., police were searching the Moore Avenue apartment where the altercation started and interviewing witnesses. McCants said police took the car used to drive Thomas to the hospital and planned to search it for evidence.