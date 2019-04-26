Two Alexandria-area residents, a man and woman, were arrested Wednesday night; the man was charged with sexual abuse and sodomy and the woman with child endangerment.
Stephanie Nicole Mitchell, also known as Stephanie Wells, 23, was arrested at an address on the 2400 block of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade. She was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of child endangerment, Wade said, and was released on a $1,500 bond about an hour later.
A man was arrested at the same location at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy and child endangerment, Wade said. He was also taken to Calhoun County Jail and booked at 8:20 p.m. His bond was set at $60,000 and he was released at 9:14 that evening.
The Star typically does not name suspects charged with sex crimes until they plead guilty or are convicted, because the stigma of such charges can linger even if the suspects are exonerated or the charges dropped.
Wade said the Sheriff’s Office served warrants for the arrests, but weren’t involved. Weaver Police Chief Wayne Bush said his department filed the charges, and the arrest was carried out by U.S. Marshals.
Endangerment of the welfare of a child is a Class A misdemeanor, while first-degree sodomy is a Class A felony, and first-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, according to state law.