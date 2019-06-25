An Ohatchee man charged in May with sexually abusing an Anniston woman opted Monday to waive his preliminary hearing, sending his case to a Calhoun County grand jury.
The 63-year-old man was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
The man’s arrest warrants allege that he forced the woman May 9 to have sex with him and have sexual contact with him. Prosecutor Eric Snyder said the incident took place at the man’s home in Ohatchee, but declined to give further details about the assault.
According to Snyder, the man and the victim knew each other prior to the assault.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500, and released from jail the day of his arrest.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to state law.