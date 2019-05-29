An Ohatchee man was charged Friday after he allegedly sexually abused an Anniston woman earlier this month.
The 63-year-old man was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy.
The man’s arrest warrants allege that he engaged “in deviate sexual intercourse,” with the victim and had sexual contact with her May 9 “by forcible compulsion.”
Prosecutor Eric Snyder said the incident took place that evening at a home in Ohatchee, but declined to discuss any more details about the incident. According to Snyder, the man and the victim knew each other.
Snyder said the victim initially filed a report May 10 with Ohatchee police, who turned it over to Jay Harrington with the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, who investigates sex abuse and child abuse cases.
The victim signed the arrest warrants Friday, and the man was arrested at an address in Ohatchee by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies, who booked him into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500. The man was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. June 24 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in 10 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction.