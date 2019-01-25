Ohatchee police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a current or former member of his household in late December.
Luke Earl Jones, who lists an address on Oak Street in Ohatchee, was arrested and charged Jan. 14 with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to court documents, the incident took place Dec. 28, and a warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued the same day. Ohatchee police Chief Jason Oden declined to provide further information about the details surrounding the incident.
Jones was booked into jail with bond set at $15,000. On Thursday afternoon, Jones’ name was not listed on the Calhoun County Jail’s online inmate roster.
Jones’ case was assigned to District Judge Randy Moeller, and Jones is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, meaning Jones could face up to two decades in prison if convicted, according to state law.