Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged a man last weekend after he allegedly dealt methamphetamine and exposed children to drugs.
Deputies charged Jonathan Ryan Curvin, 40, of Ohatchee on Saturday with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to Curvin’s arrest warrants, Curvin dealt meth between Oct. 1 and Nov. 26 from an “undisclosed location” in Oxford and had drugs and drug paraphernalia around three children on Friday.
Attempts to reach deputies for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Curvin was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $24,000. He was released Saturday, the day of his arrest, on bond. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 for a preliminary hearing.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law. Endangering the welfare of a child is a Class A misdemeanor.