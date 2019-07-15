Police charged an Ohatchee man last week after he allegedly choked a family member.
Ohatchee police charged Johnny Wayne Kiser, 35, on Friday with domestic violence by strangulation.
Kiser’s arrest warrant alleges that he strangled a female relative that day “with intent to commit physical harm or commit the crime of menacing.” According to Ohatchee police Chief Jason Oden, the assault took place around 3:45 p.m. at Kiser’s home on Cobb Road.
Kiser was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Kiser was released Sunday on bond, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can be penalized by two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.