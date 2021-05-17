Ohatchee man charged in rape case

Authorities charged a young Ohatchee man last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman less than a month ago.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 22-year-old man Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
According to court documents, the abuse happened between April 30 and May 1.
An attempt Monday to reach authorities for more information was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. As of Monday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for June 14.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both class A felonies, each of which could result in a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine upon conviction.