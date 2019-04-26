An Ohatchee man was charged with numerous offenses Thursday after he allegedly led authorities on a car chase through the northern part of Calhoun County that afternoon, ending in a fistfight with the sheriff and a deputy.
Brandon Willard Stewart, 43, was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, attempting to elude law enforcement, failing to appear in court for a drug possession charge and 12 misdemeanors.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies had identified Stewart as a suspect in a string of recent burglaries, and had chased him earlier that day.
Wade said a deputy spotted Stewart’s car around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 431 in Alexandria and began pursuing him. Wade said Stewart led the deputy north toward the Etowah County line before turning around.
Wade said Stewart took several back roads before turning onto Alabama 144, near TG’s gas station, and then onto Lankford Lane.
Wade, who lives near Lankford Lane, said he was notified of the chase by a media report and got in his car to look for it. When he spotted the chase, Wade said, he joined the pursuit.
Wade said the deputy ran Stewart off the road into a cow pasture, and Stewart tried to physically fight Wade and the deputy. According to Wade, he and the deputy were uninjured.
“I’ve got some cuts on me, but I’m not injured,” Wade said.
Wade commended the deputy involved in the chase, Stephen Garmon, for risking his personal safety in order to apprehend Stewart.
“He used his vehicle to stop somebody from getting hurt,” Wade said.
Stewart was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $69,100. Jail staff said no bond has been set for two failure-to-appear charges.
First-degree possession of a forged instrument is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.