Officials warn community of surge in drug overdoses

A dramatic increase in the number of local drug overdoses and associated deaths has prompted Calhoun County officials to issue stronger-than-usual warnings about the danger of using street drugs.
Officials are also trying to track down the source or sources of the “bad dope” believed to have contributed to at least five deaths in Calhoun County in the past seven days.
Anniston Police Department issued a statement last Friday that said it had received “almost 10” overdose calls in a 24-hour period, with APD Chief Nick Bowles later specifying it had received a total of seven — one of those resulting in death. However, an additional three overdose calls, one involving a death, were made over the weekend, according to Bowles.
“We are learning that among these cases, several of the victims believed they were purchasing and planning to use cocaine and were instead given an unknown amount of what is suspected to be fentanyl,” the release stated.
This number of drug overdose-related deaths is significantly higher than seen in recent history, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown and data presented by Calhoun County’s Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP).
ASAP worked in conjunction with Brown and District Attorney Brian McVeigh to gather information from the electronic death registry system (EDRS) and calculate a statistic for 2021. Those statistics showed 29 overall drug overdose deaths for the entire year of 2021.
However, Calhoun County overall has had five drug overdose related deaths in the past seven days — four since Friday alone, according to Brown.
“It's becoming increasingly apparent that we’re seeing an uptick in overdoses, particularly with fentanyl,” “And for every death, there’s probably four overdoses that you don’t see.”
Unofficial ASAP data for the year of 2022 accounts for a total of 10 overdose deaths since the beginning of January — with five of those occurring earlier this year and that number doubling in a matter of days.
In reference to the sheer volume of deaths occurring from this deadly batch, Brown said it “makes me believe for a lack of a better term, you’ve got some pretty bad dope out there. Not that there’s any good dope but you know what I’m saying.”
McVeigh said he gets calls from the coroner on overdose deaths particularly when there's been a bad batch of heroin or cocaine to circulate in the community
“When you see a large group of them you are going to see more, because that substance is out there,” McViegh said.
McVeigh said due to the influx of calls regarding overdoses and drug overdose-related deaths he has received in the past few weeks, he has reached out to area law enforcement agencies to encourage them to locate a source of the dangerous substances.
“They are actively looking for a source,” McVeigh said.
A bad batch, McVeigh explained, is one in which there is an additional substance that the buyer is unaware of. The addict — who is accustomed to using a certain amount of the substance they are addicted to — would typically buy the amount they’re used to and be “relatively fine,” McVeigh said. That same addict who purchased from a bad batch would then take something cut with substances like fentanyl or carfentanil and therefore be subject to the danger of the much stronger additive.
“Fentanyl is very very potent, and carfentanil is basically elephant tranquilizer. Literally,” McVeigh said. “A single grain of that stuff is enough to put somebody down.”
McVeigh said when carfentanil is mixed with another substance, not every dose necessarily gets the same ratio of ingredients — the way drugs are combined under professional, legal settings. Instead, one customer’s dose might get a tenth of a grain, while another might have much more.
“It’s not done under laboratory conditions, and it's just inherently dangerous to have a controlled substance and then to mix something else on top of that,” McVeigh said.
Seyram Selase, executive director of Calhoun County’s ASAP, said the agency has used the EDRS system to pinpoint and better target its prevention efforts by learning what specific drugs people are using to cause the overdose.
“With that, we are trying to sound the alarm in the community to let people know that these street drugs are now designed to kill,” Selase said.
Selase, in conjunction with Brown and McVeigh, discussed a counteractive drug known as naloxone and sold under the brand name Narcan. Selase said Narcan instantly reacts with the overdosed drug in the user’s system — particularly prescription drugs, but it also acts on heroin — to prevent the person from dying of the overdose. The Jefferson County Public Health Department gives away Narcan kits to anyone seeking them after watching a seven-minute video. Those seeking more information can visit http://Jcdh.org/SitePages/Programs-Services/CommunityHealth/SubstanceUseAndAddiction/NaloxoneTraining
Through the district attorney, Selase said ASAP learned of the Good Samaritan law, where a person who might be using drugs with someone who might be overdosing can call for help without the fear of prosecution themselves.
“Do the right thing — call 911 or have these Narcan kits on hand so you can save that friend’s or loved one’s life,” Selase said.
In addition to alerting the public of the highly dangerous nature of current street drugs, Selase said he urges anyone who might be struggling with drug addiction to reach out to his agency’s program by calling 256-831-4436 or visiting asaprev.com. ASAP is also hosting a national prescription drug takeback day on April 23, at which community members can bring any expired prescription medication and have it safely disposed of.
“We encourage all community members to reach out to us at Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention — we are trying to prevent any more deaths, senseless deaths like this in our county and in our community,” Selase said.