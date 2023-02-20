 Skip to main content
New bills to target ‘broken’ criminal justice system, reform death sentencing

State Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, pre-filed a number of bills in an attempt to fix what he called Alabama’s “broken” criminal justice system, with one bill in particular targeting the way death sentences can be imposed without a unanimous jury decision.

House Bill 14 would allow for a death sentence to be imposed only by unanimous jury vote. Currently, judges in Alabama have the authority to impose a death sentence so long as at least 10 of 12 jurors vote to impose such a sentence.