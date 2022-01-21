Murder suspect's mother says case was 'self-defense'

“My son is not a monster,” Bridget Higgins said of her 19-year-old son, Nathan, who has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tae’vion Fife, of Gadsden.
Bridget Higgins said her son fired at Fife only because the boy was firing at Nathan after attempting to rob him of the firearm.
According to a previous news release from Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits, police responded Jan. 11 around 7 p.m. to the intersection of 13th and Christine Avenue following a report about a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they found the victim, Fife, lying in the roadway. He was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wound.
“This is a self-defense case,” the suspect’s mother said. “It was supposed to be a trade, and the next thing you know, Tae’vion is firing.”
Higgins said Tae’vion Fife went to her son’s apartment in Anniston with someone he said was Tae’vion’s cousin, with Tae’vion intention being to purchase a firearm. She said Tae’vion initially attempted the transaction through the window of the vehicle.
“Tae’vion asked him to hand him the gun while he was sitting in the car,” Higgins said. “Nathan said ‘No, I’m not handing you my gun while you’re sitting in the car just so you can drive off.’ So Tae’vion got out of the car.”
According to Higgins’ mother, upon Tae’vion’s exiting the vehicle Nathan handed the weapon to him — but then Tae’vion in turn told Nathan he wasn’t paying for it. Nathan attempted to reach for the gun to pull it away from Tae’vion, when Tae’vion began to fire the weapon. Higgins said Nathan pulled a second firearm from his pocket and returned fire.
“The weapons were not found at the scene, because Nathan came to my house terrified for his life, and of course, it gave his cousin — who was in the car — time to clean that crime scene up,” Higgins said, referring to the person said to be with Tae’vion at the scene.
Higgins said her son told her a firefight ensued between him and Tae’vion with both backing up while continuing fire.
“He was crying to me, and he was like, ‘Mother, there was no cover. There was nowhere for me to run,’” Higgins said. She said Nathan told her, “‘If I had turned around and ran to my apartment, Tae’vion would have shot me in the back. He was trying to shoot me.’”
Higgins said Nathan cried as he asked her what he was supposed to do with concern and fear on his face.
Tae’vion was not purchasing the gun for himself — he was purchasing the firearm for his cousin, according to Higgins.
“Apparently the cousin is on probation, and is not supposed to be carrying guns, so Tae’vion was being the middleman,” Higgins said.
Higgins said Nathan and Tae’vion had lived “down the road” from each other while Nathan had resided with his father earlier in his childhood. The pair had been friends for around eight years prior to this incident. The relationship between Tae’vion and Nathan, according to Higgins, was almost as if they were brothers.
“My son and the suspect were in fact friends,” Tae’vion’s mother, Chanel Fife, stated in a recent Facebook post. “I’m not sure what transpired for Nathan to shoot my son but it happened.”
Higgins said Nathan told her something switched in Tae’vion and he “became a different person.” She said she desperately wishes events would have played out differently.
“I do not feel the pain that that mother is feeling right now because I could go to the jailhouse and bail my son out for $200,000 and he’s still alive,” Higgins said. “She cannot. She had to put her child in a casket, which is a tragedy. He was still a kid. He didn’t deserve to die.”
Chanel Fife said she is struggling to make sense of it all. “It’s hard. I just — I want to know why,” she said.
In an interview conducted on social media, Fife wrote as if she were speaking to Higgins directly and asked, “How are you patronizing my son like he was some thug?”
Fife said her son had made bad choices but said Nathan had made choices of his own.
“Tae isn’t here to tell his side of the story and you’re not the victim so stop acting like you are,” Fife said, still addressing Higgins. She said, “Tae’vion was my oldest son and he was loving and kind and respectful.”
Fife’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/taevion-fife
“I’m just so depressed because I don’t have the money to pay for all this and I don’t know what to do,” Fife said.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles says the evidence goes against Higgins’ claims that her son acted in self-defense. Bowles said while there was some truth in her statements of what transpired, not all of them were correct.
“Between his statements to us and physical evidence at the scene, we do not consider this a self-defense case,” Bowles said.
Bowles said Higgins was likely going off of what Nathan told her the day of the incident, but the evidence that stated otherwise would come out during the trial.